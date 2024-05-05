Actor and presenter Monica Attard passes away

Monica Attard, a beloved TV and radio presenter and esteemed actor, passed away at the age of 74.

Born in Sliema in 1949, Attard dedicated her life to the arts, spending most of her years in her hometown. Her journey in theatre kicked off at Sliema's De Porres Theatre, where she, along with a group of friends, tried their hands at stage productions.

Fueling her passion, Attard pursued formal training at the Manoel Theatre Academy of Dramatic Art, under the guidance of Adrian Rendle. She then started to participate in numerous theatre productions, ranging from classics like Shakespeare's Anthony & Cleopatra to contemporary works like Oliver Friggieri’s Rewwixta and Arthur Miller’s Broken Glass.

Attard's versatility extended beyond the stage, as she lent her voice to several radio dramas broadcasted via Reddifusion and served as a radio announcer on platforms such as Radju Malta, Radio 101, and TV station Net.

In her later years, Attard transitioned into retirement while occasionally gracing the stage with her presence. One of her final performances was in the play 'Her Say' at Spazju Kreattiv in 2022, under the direction of actor and director Charlotte Grech.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Grech fondly described Attard as a consummate perfectionist, highlighting her ability to captivate audiences effortlessly. Attard's passing leaves a void in Malta's artistic community, but her contributions will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

Reacting to the news, PN leader Bernard Grech reflected on Attard's contribution to the PN's media arms, as he expressed his condolences to her family.