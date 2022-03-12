Registrations for papal mass open on Church website
Tickets for papal mass to be booked on internet or at parish church offices
The Maltese Catholic archdiocese has opened registrations for attendees for the Papal mass to be celebrated on Sunday, 3 April, on the Floriana granaries, celebrated by Pope Francis.
Attendees are begin requested to arrive for the 10:15am mass early.
Registrations are available on http://papafrangisku.mt/quddiesa, and will remain open up until 27 March. Registrations will be replied to with a confirmation email, with tickets sent to attendees a week prior to the mass. Tickets must be presented upon arrival.
A reserved section will be available for wheelchair users and the hearing-impaired.
Those with no access to internet can make their request to the parish church office.