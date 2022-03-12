Registrations for papal mass open on Church website

The Maltese Catholic archdiocese has opened registrations for attendees for the Papal mass to be celebrated on Sunday, 3 April, on the Floriana granaries, celebrated by Pope Francis.

Attendees are begin requested to arrive for the 10:15am mass early.

Registrations are available on http://papafrangisku.mt/quddiesa, and will remain open up until 27 March. Registrations will be replied to with a confirmation email, with tickets sent to attendees a week prior to the mass. Tickets must be presented upon arrival.

A reserved section will be available for wheelchair users and the hearing-impaired.

Those with no access to internet can make their request to the parish church office.