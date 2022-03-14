Ukrainian girl is first cancer patient to start receiving treatment in Malta

The first child patient from Ukraine to start receiving cancer treatment in Malta will be arriving this week, the Prime Minister said on Monday.

The girl will be treated at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre as part of Malta’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“The first girl from Ukraine will be arriving this week to start receiving cancer treatment in Malta and I thank Puttinu Cares for their assistance,” Robert Abela told his audience at a business breakfast organised by the Chamber of SMEs at Villa Arrigo on Monday.

Abela started his address by referring to the war raging at the periphery of the EU and Malta’s contribution to European efforts to assist Ukrainian nationals.

Malta has made it clear that with respect to its Constitution will not fund weapons to Ukraine as part of the EU effort but instead has offered humanitarian assistance by sending medicine and accepting to treat child cancer patients.

Last week, Abela said 26 Ukrainian nationals had arrived in Malta and applied for refugee status.

More than two million Ukrainians have fled the country after Russia invaded the country and continues to shell major cities.