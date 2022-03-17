COVID-19: One death and 304 new cases registered

304 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 84-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 619.

Active cases stand at 1,861 after 115 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 50 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,251,260 vaccine doses were administered, of which 347,580 were booster doses.