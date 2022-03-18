Six-year-old Ukrainian girl begins cancer treatment at oncology centre

A six-year-old girl from Ukraine has started receiving treatment for cancer at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, after arriving in Malta on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Fearne was speaking during a press conference on Friday, inaugurating a new healthcare centre in Tarxien.

He said the girl was being cared for in line with the country’s humanitarian effort to help people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The girl is the first patient to arrive in Malta from Ukraine to undergo treatment.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced her arrival earlier in the week.

The health minister said the girl was from Kyiv and could not receive treatment in her own country because of the ongoing war.

So far, Malta has taken in at least 26 Ukrainian refugees.