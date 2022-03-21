Civil society calls for humanitarian committee in response to Ukrainian refugee influx

Malta’s Refugee Council, an umbrella organization for human rights NGOs and refugee charities, have urged the Maltese government to establish a humanitarian coordination committee to deal with much-needed protection of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Our experiences from dealing with similar situations in the past underline one fundamental operational strategy: governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental entities must act together in a coordinated manner to achieve the best results,” the Refugee Council said.

“It is clear regular technical discussions are needed in order for Malta to be best prepared to deal with this war, and to welcome its refugees. Lack of certainty on procedures, entitlements, documentation and services is already affecting our ability to provide our services, and it must be equally problematic for agencies such as APPOĠĠ, AWAS, IPA, Immigration Police, etc.”

The Council said the committee should include the International Protection Agency, health authorities and police, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, Jobsplus, Identity Malta, the foreign ministry, the Civil Protection Department, as well as NGOs UNHCR, IOM, and members of the Ukrainian community.

The Council said the humanitarian committee should meet on a regular basis in order to agree upon protocols, guidelines and procedures, and ensure the protection of the most vulnerable. “Such a concerted approach is not only necessary but the most efficient method for Malta to effectively live up to the European Commission’s promise to the Ukrainian people.”

“These are extremely difficult days for Europe. Barely recovering from a global pandemic that devastated lives, communities and economies, we are now in the midst of a full blown war that has the potential to irrevocably change the world order and our very understanding of peace.”

The Malta Refugee Council also welcomed the triggering of the Temporary Protection Directive to ensure the safety and dignity of millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Many Refugee Council members are already providing services and support to Ukrainians. Some members are active in Ukraine itself or neighbouring countries, providing humanitarian aid in partnership with local organisations.

In Malta, the Council regularly liaises with the Ukrainian community to provide updated information and referrals to basic services, as well as providing material support such as rental assistance and housing, and educational opportunities.