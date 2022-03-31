menu

Chris Fearne tests positive for COVID-19

The health minister will undergo a period of quarantine, experiencing only light symptoms so far

nicole_meilak
31 March 2022, 6:08pm
by Nicole Meilak
Health Minister Chris Fearne (right) tested positive for COVID
Health Minister Chris Fearne (right) tested positive for COVID

Health Minister Chris Fearne has tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo a period of quarantine starting from Thursday.

Fearne announced that he tested positive on Thursday afternoon through a Facebook post.

He said that he is only experiencing light symptoms, owing this to the booster COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“I started quarantine today. Work will continue virtually.”

Active cases of COVID-19 shot up throughout Malta’s election season. 760 new cases were registered on Thursday, while active cases are over 5,600.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.