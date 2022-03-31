Chris Fearne tests positive for COVID-19

Health Minister Chris Fearne has tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo a period of quarantine starting from Thursday.

Fearne announced that he tested positive on Thursday afternoon through a Facebook post.

He said that he is only experiencing light symptoms, owing this to the booster COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“I started quarantine today. Work will continue virtually.”

Active cases of COVID-19 shot up throughout Malta’s election season. 760 new cases were registered on Thursday, while active cases are over 5,600.