Incinerator tendering back on track as waste agency taps market interest

The tendering process for the Magħtab incinerator is back on track with Wasteserv publishing a pre-qualification questionnaire to tap market interest in the €400 million project.

Interested companies will be expected to build the facility within three years and then operate it for 20 years.

A previous competitive procedure launched in 2020 was abandoned earlier this year after three shortlisted companies failed to submit a final bid. In parliament, then environment minister Aaron Farrugia said COVID-19 and international mergers were the reasons why none of the three companies proceeded to a final bid.

However, Wasteserv will start excavation works on the designated site to speed up the construction phase once the tender is awarded. The agency already has planning permits for the project.

In the PQQ, the state waste handling agency is asking interested candidates to provide information on their financial and economic standing, experience, and competence for the design, construction and operation of the facility.

Unlike it did in its first bid when three companies were shortlisted after the PQQ, Wasteserv will issue an invitation to tender to the first five ranked bidders.

The facility will be converting waste that cannot be recycled into energy and will form part of the ECOHIVE complex at Magħtab. The incinerator is necessary to enable Malta to divert waste away from landfill disposal and contribute towards national compliance with EU targets with respect to recycling and landfill reduction.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said it was government’s intention to deliver the project in the shortest possible timeframe. “Through this plant, government intends to start converting non-recyclable waste into energy as soon as possible, facilitating the country’s transition to a circular economy and green energy generation,” she said.

Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca said ground preparation works for the incinerator are “on track” and required excavations are due to start in a few weeks’ time.

Interested companies have until 31 May 2022 to respond to the PQQ.