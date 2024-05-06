Repubblika demands access to Vitals magisterial inquiry in letter to Courts

The anti-corruption NGO Repubblika has requested that the Attorney General passes on the full magisterial inquiry report into the privatisation of state hospitals that was recently concluded by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

The inquiry has caused a storm inside Labour, where the criminal inquiry – the report of which was filed by Repubblika back in 2019 – could sell serious charges for former prime minister Joseph Muscat as well as former minister Konrad Mizzi, as stewards of the privatisation of three hospitals to the unknown medical consortium Vitals. A slew of other charges could affect other former and sitting ministers.

Repubblika has now filed a written request to the AG, who has yet to issue any charges against the individuals indicated by the magistrate, to supply the NGO with a copy of the inquiry report.

Yet no acknowledgement to two such requests was received by Repubblika. The NGO proceeded with an official letter to the Courts.

“We believe such a refusal goes against the provisions of the Constitution as well as the European Convention for Human Rights,” Repubblika said.