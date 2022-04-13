Robert Cutajar appointed PN parliamentary group secretary instead of Karol Aquilina

The Nationalist Party parliamentary group chose Robert Cutajar as its secretary in a meeting held on Tuesday evening after the electoral process came to an end.

Cutajar, who was PN Whip in the last legislature, takes over the role from Karol Aquilina.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary group also voted to choose the 13 MPs, who will have voting rights on the party executive.

The PN said in a statement that the 13 representatives are: Darren Carabott, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Julie Zahra, Janice Chetcuti, Ian Vassallo, Ivan Castillo, Ryan Callus, Alex Borg, Rebekah Cilia, Karol Aquilina, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Ivan Bartolo, and a split term between Charles Azzopardi and Graziella Galea.

The party said that Azzopardi and Galea received the same number of votes and so they will serve half a term each on the executive.

The election of the 13 MPs to the executive allows the party to kick off the process to hold a leadership contest.

The executive will meet to decide on the timeline of events for the leadership election that will start with a general council expected to be held later this month.

The PN statement said that Bernard Grech thanked Karol Aquilina for his services as group secretary and thanked all MPs who served in the last legislature.