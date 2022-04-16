Villa Bighi offices transformed into a residence for ten Ukrainian refugee families

Ten Ukrainian families, fleeing war in their homeland have been hosted at the Kenup and EDU offices in Kalkara, part of the Villa Bighi complex.

In a press conference at eslpora on Thursday, The Kenup Foundation, EDU and the Malta Council for Science and Technology presented their joint ‘Ukrainian Families Adoption’ initiative.

The Kalkara offices housing Kenup and EDU staff have been transformed into a residence for ten Ukrainian families fleeing their war-torn country.

The Kenup Foundation is a non-profit public benefit foundation supporting research-based innovation in the wider health industries for societal benefit. EDU ia a medical insitution of Higher education.

They said that employees had been asked to work from home and their desks and chairs were replaced by beds, wardrobes and all that was required to create a hospitable residence for the refugees.

The families will be allowed to stay on for as long as is necessary and are not being charged for accommodation or all the other services being provided, including regular meals provided by EsploraCafe.

The families flew from Warsaw Airport to Malta on free flights which were organized through the support of Captain Charles Pace and other Transport Malta employees.

The offices were converted into bedrooms and living areas with the help of MCST employees and other volunteers.

MCST Executive Chairman and Kenup director Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that “ It is truly heartwarming to see our Ukrainian guests happily settled into their home in Malta. Words cannot describe my appreciation for all the help that was forthcoming for this initiative, and especially for the warm welcome given to these families by my team at the Malta Council for Science and Technology.”