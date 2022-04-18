Ian Borg invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Maltese parliament

Foreign Minister Ian Borg asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider addressing Maltese parliament when it reconvenes following Easter recess.

Borg made the request during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. According to a Facebook post published by Borg, the Ukrainian government expressed its gratitude towards Malta for its humanitarian aid during the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Malta sent medical supplies to Ukraine and closed its airspace to Russian airlines when the invasion broke out. Apart from aid, Malta joined other EU member states in imposing sanctions on key Russian individuals, banks and companies.

COVID travel restrictions have also been waived for Ukrainians seeking asylum in Malta.

Borg informed Kuleba that Malta is committed to implementing all EU sanctions imposed on Russia, while Kuleba was understanding of Malta's decision not to expel Russian diplomats due to its small embassy in Moscow.

On his request for Zelenskyy to address Maltese parliament, Borg said Kuleba appreciated the appeal and promised to recommend this to Zelenskyy.