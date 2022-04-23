ADPD calls for cost of living compensation to be awarded twice as war causes prices to spiral

ADPD wants the cost of living increase to be awarded twice a year to make up for the spiralling cost of essential commodities.

Green Party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo and deputy secretary-general Sandra Gauci said vulnerable people are being overburdened with month-on-month increases in basic items as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They called for urgent government action to minimise the “massive impact” the war is having on the Maltese economy.

The spokespersons insisted Malta should safeguard its energy security by accelerating further investment in domestically generated renewable energy.

“Although the government cannot control what happens abroad it is duty bound to manage well what happens in our country. ADPD has proposed that especially in these volatile times it is necessary that the cost of living increase is awarded twice a year as well as a thorough overhaul of the way that the minimum wage is calculated,” Gauci said during a press conference in Qormi on Saturday.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office on Friday showed that annual inflation in March stood at 4.5% with soaring food prices contributing to the significant increase. The annual inflation rate for food in March stood at a whopping 8.7%.

Gauci insisted that a decent wage was something everyone should have by right. “We do not want the insulting, patronising Father Christmas government giving out cheques through the mail during an election campaign. The new government should reflect its mantra that it is a ‘government which listens’ by taking the necessary action as soon as parliament meets,” Gauci said.

Cacopardo said the Russian invasion has highlighted Europe’s need to gain energy independence.

“ADPD joins the call by the Greens within the European Parliament for the European Commission to fast track its process towards a 100% renewable energy target,” he said.

Cacopardo also called agriculture land to be protected since this contributed to the country’s food security.

“In addition to climate change impacts our farming community has to deal with major roads gobbling up good farmland or being converted into recreational land… In these tough times having our agriculture in good shape would be a bonus which we can ill-afford to lose,” Cacopardo said.