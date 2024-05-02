Election Playbook: Labour rights, Nationalist wrongs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Make hay on Workers’ Day: The Nationalist Party unveiled its campaign slogan: Għalik (in English, ‘For you’). Its short and sweet, the branding is simple, surely this could win them that third seat? Alas, the Labour Party has already registered the domain ghalik.com, and it redirects to a webpage with the same Nationalist Party branding, but with a Labour-made video about how the Nationalists are selfish politicians that just want power for themselves. “Għalihom, mhux għalik” is the counter slogan. Labour also seems to have registered a Youtube channel under the same name. An embarrassing faux pas on the PN’s part, but I guess all’s fair in love and politics.

Post publication update: The PN hit back with billboards and a counter slogan of their own - "Sraqna lill-Malin". Good on them!

Video killed the Nationalist Party: It was a rough campaign launch for the Nationalist Party. Apart from Labour hijacking their website domain, the broadcast of their launch was riddled with technical difficulties. The stream kept freezing, the audio kept cutting, and it was half-way through Bernard Grech’s speech when Net TV gave up and cut to an advert of a lovely lady showcasing “il-famużi three-quarters ta’ kull sena” that you can purchase from Marcon Group.

Agitprop hour: Propaganda takes many forms – music and fashion are some of them. In terms of music, the Labour Party launched its election song under the same title as its slogan. It's catchy, but sounds familiar. It almost feels like an AI was asked to produce a song in the style of Avicii. Now for the fashion, the rally-goers did not miss! Spotted at the PN campaign launch was a t-shirt, in quintessential Nationalist Party blue™, with the words ‘Nivvota Labour? NZABBAB. F I L MILL-QALB’. It's a cultural artefact, hang it in Dar Ċentrali!

Who’s afraid of Joseph Muscat?: Not Clint Flores (pardon, Clint *Azzopardi* Flores). Indeed, on 15 May he’s holding an event at the Mellieħa Labour centre for an activity targeted at voters from the 12th district. His special guest is none other than Joseph Muscat, who is in hot water with the conclusion of the Vitals inquiry, with some sort of action expected to be taken against him. Fun fact, I’m playing a little election bingo, and Joseph Muscat attending a candidate rally was on my card. Let’s hope no action is taken before he actually attends!

Workers’ Day run-down: ADPD held a press conference, but the two main parties went to town in their respective mass meetings. I personally covered the Labour Party’s mass meeting. Valletta was packed, the vibe was good. Us journalists had a dedicated tent and were given complimentary sandwiches so I couldn’t complain. Meanwhile, our executive editor Kurt Sansone covered the Nationalist Party’s campaign launch. According to him, the PN gathered its troops in a less grandiose place - Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta. The party kicked off its election campaign with speeches from Bernard Grech and Roberta Metsola; music and food.

Candidate-watch: Sandra Gauci and Ralph Cassar joined other ADPD officials and met with some bus drivers, to pay respect on Workers’ Day. Arnold Cassola was attending the European Fair in Ta’ Qali. You already know where all the PN and PL candidates were.

What’s happening today?: Prime Minister Robert Abela will be interviewed in Birżebbuġa at 6:30pm.