Food factory catches fire in Santa Venera

A fire broke out inside a foodstuffs factory in Santa Venera on Monday afternoon, sending thick plumes of grey smoke into the air.

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm in a building adjacent to the Twistees factory at Triq il-Ħarrub.

Reports indicate an explosion was heard from inside the building 90 minutes after the fire broke out.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 6:45pm. Several units from the Civil Protection Department on site.

Enemalta workers managed to cut off the electricity supply to the building so that the firefighters can go in safely.

Most workers in the building had already clocked off their shift, but the remaining workers are being evacuated from the building.

Emergency medical units are on standby near the building. There have been no known injuries resulting from the fire as of yet.

Police told nearby residents to keep their windows closed for now.

