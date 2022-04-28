Unemployment rate edges further down to 3% throughout March

The national unemployment rate edged further down throughout March, reaching 3%, figures released by the National Statistics Office show.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment stood 0.1 percentage points lower when compared to February and 0.8 points less than March last year The rate for men stood at 3.2%, whilst that for women stood at 2.8%.

The figures come from the labour force survey carried out by the NSO.

During the same period, the youth (15-24) unemployment rate was 10%, whilst that for those aged between 25 and 74 years remained stable at 2.3%.