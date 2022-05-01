PN holding administrative council meeting on Jason Azzopardi's allegations

PN leader Bernard Grech announced that the party will be holding an administrative council meeting to discuss Jason Azzopardi’s allegations that funds were received by the party in exchange for a presidential pardon.

During a Sunday morning interview on Net TV, Grech “categorically” denied the PN received any funds in exchange for a presidential pardon of the donor's relative.

On Saturday, soon after Grech said that Jason Azzopardi’s political career had an expiry date, Azzopardi hit back saying, “It’s easy inventing an expiry date. Maybe that was because I was an obstacle to a donation from someone who wanted a presidential pardon for their relative, right?”

“This is a very serious allegation which I categorically refuse. An administrative council meeting will be held at 4pm in order for us to take all the necessary actions. We believe in the rule of law and we want to leave no shadow on the party,” Grech said.

Grech wants a strong leadership mandate

Grech was asked about the PN leadership race, now that he is officially the sole contender, after the expression of interest expired on Saturday.

“I will be coming forward, asking the councillors to entrust me and give me the strength to lead the party. I will ask them to allow me to change things, as we need a change in our mentality,” Grech said.

He said that certain party insiders were not keen on him publicly disclosing that the party had accumulated €32 million in debt.

“I want to be authentic but there might be those that want to shy away from reality. I want to change this mentality and get all the Nationalists to open up to everyone,” Grech said.

Grech stressed that he wanted to convince the party councillors to offer him a strong mandate.

“I understand those that are sceptic and might not want me to have a strong mandate. I am however convinced that the councillors understand the message I am trying to deliver and I will be speaking with them individually. We need one strong figure that leads the party unobstructed,” Grech concluded.