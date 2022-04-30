menu

Bernard Grech uncontested in PN leadership race

Expression of interest for the PN leadership role ends, with incumbent Bernard Grech remaining the sole contender

luke_vella
30 April 2022, 1:05pm
by Luke Vella
Bernard Grech (right) filing his declaration of interest to contest the PN leadership race with party electoral commissioner Peter Fenech
Bernard Grech (right) filing his declaration of interest to contest the PN leadership race with party electoral commissioner Peter Fenech

Bernard Grech will be unconstested in the next PN leadership race, after no potential challengers put forward their nominations.

In a statement the Nationalist Party said that at noon on Saturday, the expression of interest for the PN leadership election came to an end, meaning that incumbent Bernard Grech was the sole contender.

Grech filed his declaration on Thursday with the PN’s chief electoral commissioner, Peter Fenech.

PN said that the Electoral Commission had now asked the PN Candidates Commission to initiate the due diligence process.

"After the Candidates Commission concludes its work, the Electoral Commission opens the process for the official nomination for the leader of the Nationalist Party by those who had expressed interest," PN said.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.