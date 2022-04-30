Bernard Grech uncontested in PN leadership race

Bernard Grech will be unconstested in the next PN leadership race, after no potential challengers put forward their nominations.

In a statement the Nationalist Party said that at noon on Saturday, the expression of interest for the PN leadership election came to an end, meaning that incumbent Bernard Grech was the sole contender.

Grech filed his declaration on Thursday with the PN’s chief electoral commissioner, Peter Fenech.

PN said that the Electoral Commission had now asked the PN Candidates Commission to initiate the due diligence process.

"After the Candidates Commission concludes its work, the Electoral Commission opens the process for the official nomination for the leader of the Nationalist Party by those who had expressed interest," PN said.