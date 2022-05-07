Mater Dei no longer stocking vital anti-HIV medicine, advocacy group warns

An advocacy group has highlighted that PEP, a medicine taken to prevent HIV was no longer being stocked at Mater Dei hospital

PEP or post-exposure prophylaxis is a medicine taken in to prevent HIV after a possible exposure. In a statement an advocacy group said the medicine was vital and had to be taken right away, as it was only effective for a 72-hour window.

They said that the medicine used to be stocked at the Mater Dei Pharmacy for use by the Accident and Emergency Department at Mater Dei and would be given to patients who desired it at a cost.

They said this was “extremely worrying” and that if one needed to acquire the medicine during the 72-hour window, one had to get a prescription from A&E or the GU Clinic.

“The patient then needs to trek to one of the only three pharmacies that stock it, hoping the pharmacy is open, and not knowing whether or not it will be out of stock there too,” they noted. Only three pharmacies out of over 200 in Malta were stocking PEP and none in Gozo.

They said that the consequences of not getting PEP in time could mean the difference between living with a chronic condition or not. "Given we have the highest rising number of HIV cases in Europe, this is a pertinent subject and one that is becoming critical,” they said.

They stated despite the promises, PEP was not free and said there were days where it could not even be bought.

“People are not taking fewer drugs and having less sex just because authorities are not acknowledging this. It is their job to safeguard everyone without prejudice, and this is clearly not happening,” the group said.

"We appeal to the government’s human rights obligations that each and every individual has the right to access healthcare. We ask that PEP become restocked at Mater Dei pharmacy immediately and that more pharmacies and pharmacists take their oaths and responsibilities more seriously."

The statement was endorsed by Checkpoint Malta, HIV Malta within MGRM, ARC – Allied Rainbow Communities, LGBTI+ Gozo, aditus and Dracha LGBTI.