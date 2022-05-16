Warning: No swimming near Westin and Portomaso due to sewage contamination

Bathers have been warned not to swim in the area near Westin and Portomaso in St Julian's due to sewage contamination.

The Environmental Health Directorate issued a notice on Monday, saying that bathing is not recommended at Wilġa Street due to the presence of "microbiological contamination affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers' health".

The area concerned is next to the Sewage Ejector.

Officials from the directorate are investigating the issue further. For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 7:30am and 3:30pm by calling 21337333.

People can also visit its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track in Santa Venera or through email at [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]