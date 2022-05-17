Qawra school car park remains unused despite government fanfare on building schools with parking facilities

Nationalist MP Graziella Galea has lambasted the government for failing to answer questions about why the car park underneath the new Qawra primary school is still not accessible to the public two years on.

In a parliamentary question to Education Minister Clifton Grima, Galea asked for information as to when the car park will be open to the public. But Grima would only say the information will be released during a later sitting.

“Will another summer pass and this car park remain unused by residents? I hope not!” Galea said in a subsequent Facebook post.

The Qawra primary school which opened its doors to students in 2020, has an underlying car park that can host 400 vehicles. The school was opened after a three-year delay, with a cost of €13 million to build.

At the time, government had made a whole song and dance on the fact that new schools in Qawra and Marsaskala will have community parking facilities incorporated to alleviate the problem in the respective areas. However, despite the Qawra school having opened in 2020 and the Marsaskala school in 2019, none of the two underlying parking facilities are being used by the community.

So far, no plausible explanation has been given for the lack of use of the parking facilities in both localities.