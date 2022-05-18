menu

PN wants continuation of PAC investigation into Electrogas deal

Nationalist Party says it will request continuation of investigation into Electrogas deal when the Public Accounts Committee reconvenes

laura_calleja
18 May 2022, 10:50am
by Laura Calleja
Konrad Mizzi during a previous PAC meeting (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The Nationalist Party has said it will request that the investigation into the Electrogas deal continue when the Public Accounts Committee reconvenes.

The PN said that during a parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the opposition members of PAC would propose the continuation of the investigation.

The investigation was stopped because parliament was dissolved due to the general election.  

Darren Carabott will be the chairperson of PAC, with David Agius and Graham Bencini as PN representatives.

Back in January, former MP Konrad Mizzi was giving testimony to the committee. Mizzi was energy minister at the time and responsible for the Electroga deal. The PAC is the only parliamentary committee chaired by an opposition MP.

