Minister: Alex Dalli’s system wasn’t perfect, but it was better than previous years’

While acknowledging that the prison system hasn’t been perfect in recent years, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said former chief Alex Dalli was better compared to previous years.

“In the last years there was enormous progress. The system wasn’t perfect, but compared to previous years it was better. There’s room to improve. [Before we had] a prison without control, full of drugs and violence - the situation really improved,” he said.

Camilleri was asked whether recent administrative changes within the Corradino Correctional Facility, were government's admission of the previous administration’s failure.

Alex Dalli had suspended himself as CEO of Corradino Correctional Facility after a third prison inmate killed themselves under his leadership

He was since replaced by Red Cross chief Robert Brincau.

Top prison official given job in permanent secretary

Last April MaltaToday reported that a top prison official and right-hand man to former chief Alex Dalli was out on long leave in an apparent attempt to push him out of the prison administration.

Randolph Spiteri, head of operations at the Corradino Correctional Facility, was eventually removed from his post and transferred to another role in the Home Affairs Ministry.

The minister revealed that Spiteri now has a position under the ministry’s permanent secretary.