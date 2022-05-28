Nationalist Party councillors in reconfirmation vote for Bernard Grech

The Nationalist Party will today reconfirm Bernard Grech as its party leader in a leadership confirmation election that is mandatory.

The leadership election, held by secret ballot, is mandated by the PN’s statute after each general election. Grech is the only candidate for the election, which could have been contested by anyone.

Voting started on Friday at 5pm till 9pm, and will continue today till 5pm for 1,550 eligible members of the PN’s General Council. The result will be announced at 7pm.

“Today is a crucial day for the party,” Grech said after casting his vote today at 10am. He told councillors a strong confirmation vote would allow the party to take courageous decisions and to become stronger. “The success of a winning party will enable us to be able to lead this country.”

Observers feel a general lack of interest that might characterise Grech’s re-election after early voting on Monday finished with just 15.5% of eligible General Council members, casting their secret ballot.

On Thursday, the PN also launched an eleventh-hour proxy vote for eligible voters who are abroad, to appoint a ‘trusted friend’ to cast their preference for Grech.

The statute points out that a secret ballot must be held in the General Council in the case of one nomination for a leadership election, who will be elected with over 50% of valid votes cast by councillors.

This had been one of the amendments to the Statute made after the PN first held its 2017 leadership election between all paid-up members that elected Adrian Delia.

Precedents

There are two recent precedents against which Grech’s performance can be measured although both reflected different circumstances.

Facing internal threats to his one seat majority in parliament Lawrence Gonzi had asked councillors to confirm him as leader in 2012.

Gonzi had been first elected to lead the PN in 2004 with 808 votes from 859 votes cast in the second round of the leadership election (94%) after rival John Dalli withdrew and Louis Galea was eliminated.

In 2012 despite a rift with a number of backbench rebels including Franco Debono and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, he still retained the same level of support securing 851 votes out of 899 eligible voters (95%). Unlike Grech now, Gonzi was not obliged by party statute to hold the vote and the vote was seen as an attempt to reunify the party behind the leader.

It was a different story with a second confidence vote which Adrian Delia had won in July 2019 by just over two thirds of councillors (67%). On that occasion councillors had been asked on the ballot sheet “Do you want Adrian Delia to lead the PN until the next general election?” 920 councillors voted in favour of Delia, with 438 against and 22 invalidating the vote.

The vote came in the wake of infighting after the party received a thrashing in local and MEP elections in 2019. Party rebels had embarked on a torturous path of dethroning Delia through party structures by collecting 150 signatures from members of the general council to call an extraordinary meeting. But in so doing they failed to propose an alternative leader as they did a year later.

Delia reacted by convening the council and securing a strong vote for him to stay. Yet the vote still confirmed that a third of councillors were against him, and in September 2020 Bernard Grech who garnered the support of 69% of party members (tesserati) replaced Delia.