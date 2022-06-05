'I haven't heard anything from the police': Grech recalls drone incident at Mosta home

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has not been given any update on police investigations into a drone that flew close to his personal Mosta home, despite filing a police report almost four months ago.

During an interview on the Nationalist Party's TV media station, Grech insisted that he has not been given any information on the investigations after filing a report with the police commissioner.

"It's been three, four months since then. I've received no information on the investigation," he said.

The incident happened last February after Grech's family noticed a drone flying suspiciously low over their house.

A day after the drone incident, Prime Minister Robert Abela hit out at Bernard Grech for owning a house with a swimming pool, despite having declared modest incomes over the years.

The Opposition leader went on to accuse Abela of personally ordering the Labour Party's media station One news to send a drone over his house.

Before bringing up the drone investigation, Grech discussed a recent scandal over the Malta Police Force's inaction over a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued against gaming consultant Iosif Galea.

Galea was arrested in Italy on the strength of a German EAW concerning a tax investigation, but on 25 May the Maltese police had confirmed it had also issued its own EAW for Galea’s arrest.

The situation raised questions as to why Galea was arrested on Italian soil, as opposed to being arrested straight away in Malta.

"He left Malta as if it was nothing," Grech said. "He only got arrested when he arrived in another country. Yet again, the institutions of other countries are doing the work our institutions are supposed to be doing."

Grech flagged that incidents like these impact public trust towards the police force. "The majority of the police do their work well, but there's a number of people who are not doing their work well, possibly motivated by ulterior interests, and letting abuses pass by."

He noted how the Malta Police Union recently demanded the resignation of Malta’s Attorney General over a plea bargain for one of the HSBC heist robbers that failed to name the people who commissioned the 2010 crime.