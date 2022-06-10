Għaxaq council collects petition against proposed fireworks factory that threatens village feast

The Għaxaq council is collecting a petition supported by the locality’s two band clubs objecting to the construction of a fireworks factory in the village’s outskirts.

They argue that the proposed fireworks factory will effectively deny the village from letting off fireworks during its two feasts since the building will be situated just 75m from the site where petards are let off.

The application by Tarxien’s Għaqda tan-Nar San Gabriel that dates back to 2012 foresees the development of a brand-new fireworks factory on a 9,000sq.m agricultural site in the il-Ħbula area in Ħal-Għaxaq.

The Planning Authority board has yet to decide on the proposed fireworks factory after a previous meeting on 3 February was rescheduled.

The site is outside development zones in the limits of Għaxaq, 250m away from the Santu Kristu chapel.

The petition points out the factory stores are being proposed just 75m from a site used to let off fireworks for the Għaxaq feasts.

In earlier objections, Għaxaq’s St Joseph band club, which had already relocated its firing site due to sprawling development in the locality, claimed that further relocation of the firing site is impossible

“Since no alternative exists, the issue of this permit would indirectly mean the closure of Għaxaq’s own fireworks factory which has operated since 1919… with approval resulting in the loss of an integral part of the feast and the loss of the heritage traditions which form our identity.”

The St Mary band club has also noted the irony of approving the fireworks factory, which threatens the locality’s feast, while Malta is seeking world heritage recognition for its fireworks displays.

The Għaxaq local council is also objecting to the proposed factory, not just because of its impact on the firing site, but also because it poses a high risk to residents, industrial buildings, two chapels and a cemetery with religious and historical significance, and an active agricultural community that surrounds the site.

A case officer originally recommended the application for refusal in 2013, but the decision was postponed, pending the approval of a new policy regulating fireworks factories, which was approved in 2014.

The application was later given the thumbs-up by the ad hoc technical committee of experts, set up to assess the safety aspects of new fireworks factories.

The committee noted that over the past years, the proposal had been continuously revised in order to comply with all relevant regulations in a way that would minimise the risk and dangers within the perimeter of the proposed fireworks factory.

Enemalta had also objected to the proposed fireworks factory in 2013 and in 2017, but dropped its objections after committing itself to remove overhead electricity lines in the area.

The development is being recommended for approval by the case office because the 2014 policy allows new fireworks factories on dry, agricultural land if these are granted prior approval by the ad hoc committee, which includes the Civil Protection Department, police and the army.