menu

Professor Frank Bezzina named acting President

Bezzina will be serving as President whenever George Vella is abroad

luke_vella
23 June 2022, 11:40am
by Luke Vella
Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as acting President (Photo: Facebook)
Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as acting President (Photo: Facebook)

Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as president for the periods during which President George Vella is abroad.

In a statement the government said that the appointment was made as per Article 49 of the Constitution.

Professor Bezzina is a pro rector at the University of Malta and an author of various academic studies. He is also a visiting professor at a number of foreign universities.

Bezzina had been appointed non-executive Director of the Central Bank of Malta (2018-2023) and non-executive Chairperson of WasteServ Malta Ltd on Febraury 2020.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.