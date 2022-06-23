Professor Frank Bezzina named acting President
Bezzina will be serving as President whenever George Vella is abroad
Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as president for the periods during which President George Vella is abroad.
In a statement the government said that the appointment was made as per Article 49 of the Constitution.
Professor Bezzina is a pro rector at the University of Malta and an author of various academic studies. He is also a visiting professor at a number of foreign universities.
Bezzina had been appointed non-executive Director of the Central Bank of Malta (2018-2023) and non-executive Chairperson of WasteServ Malta Ltd on Febraury 2020.