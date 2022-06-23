Professor Frank Bezzina named acting President

Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as president for the periods during which President George Vella is abroad.

In a statement the government said that the appointment was made as per Article 49 of the Constitution.

Professor Bezzina is a pro rector at the University of Malta and an author of various academic studies. He is also a visiting professor at a number of foreign universities.

Bezzina had been appointed non-executive Director of the Central Bank of Malta (2018-2023) and non-executive Chairperson of WasteServ Malta Ltd on Febraury 2020.