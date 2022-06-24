Union says police will not take over duties of LESA officers on industrial action

The Malta Police Union advised its members on Friday not to perform any duties that were supposed to be carried out by LESA officers currently on industrial action.

Police officers will not take reports of road traffic accidents where no injuries are reported, even if the involved person calls the police station personally.

"The industrial actions of LESA are not the fault of police officers and these cannot carry the burden of another entity or act as strike breakers," the union said in a statement.

Last weekend the General Workers' Union issued a directive telling LESA wardens not to issue traffic fines, tow illegally parked cars, or show up to reported road accidents.

The directives were issued in demand of better salaries, after talks with the agency fell through over a new collective agreement.

However, LESA officials will still be stopping anyone breaking the law, such as by asking people to move their cars when parked on a double yellow line. But they will not issue any fines in such cases.