Adrian Delia to be father again (number six!) as Cynthia Galea announces pregnancy
Former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, 53, has announced the pregnancy of his partner Cynthia Galea.
Father-of-five Delia announced the news in a Facebook post saying: “Good morning to my lovely Cynthia, to all you people out there, and most dearly of all, may you have a good day beautiful life, dearest, yet unborn child of ours. No words enough to thank God every single day.”
The Nationalist MP, now rumoured for a run for the European elections, hashtagged his post with #giftoflife, just one day after toasting the American Supreme Court judgement overtuning the constitutional right for abortion in Roe v Wade with another Facbeook post: “An historic decision as the Supreme Copurt of the US declares that abortion is not a constitutional right. In the land of the free, life has prevailed.”
Delia was formerly the husband of lawyer Nickie Vella de Fremaux. The couple’s marriage did not survive his short-lived leadership of the PN, separating in December 2018. Delia was elected PN leader in September 2017, but lost a leadership challenge in 2020 to Bernard Grech.