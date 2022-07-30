Alex Perici Calascione is PN's new deputy leader

Alex Perici Calascione has been elected deputy leader for the Nationalist Party on Saturday.

Perici Calascione was the sole contender for the post and he got 90% of the vote.

PN electoral commission president Peter Fenech described the vote as a strong one in favour of Perici Calascione.

Perici Calascione is not an MP, a quality that some councillors had said was important so that he would be able to focus his energies on the party that is in financial dire straits.

He will be solely replacing outgoing deputy leaders David Agius and Robert Arrigo.

This was the second one-horse race after Bernard Grech faced no challengers in the leadership contest held last month.

Meanwhile in another election, Jean Paul Barbara and Jake Scerri Seychell were elected as members of PN’s Executive.