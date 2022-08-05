Special bus routes for Summer Daze, Malta International Food Festival Malta

Malta Public Transport will be operating special routes for Summer Daze in Malta and the Malta International Food Festival in Gozo.

Between 5-6 August, a special service will be operating between the bus stop at the Mġarr Ferry in Gozo and the D'Amato bus stop in Xewkija every 15 minutes.

For the Summer Daze Festival on Monday 15 August, a special service will start at 5pm and will provide a direct route from Valletta to Ta' Qali every hour until 8pm.

A separate service will start at 1am, with routes towards Buġibba, St Julian's and Birżebbuġa.

Eight trips will be available from Ta' Qali to Buġibba and St Julian's (via Spinola) at the following times: 1am, 1:05am, 1:10am, 1:30am, 1:50am, 2:10am, 2:15am, and 2:20am.

Four trips will be available from Ta' Qali to Birżebbuġa at the following times: 1am, 1:10am, 2am, and 2:10am.

Commuters using their Tallinja card will pay €2.50 per trip, while those paying in cash on-board the bus will have to pay €3.

The fare will be equivalent to two journeys when paying with the 12 Single Day Journers card. Those using the Explore Flex Card will be charged €2.85.

No extra fares will be charged to anyone using the Explore Card.