Bernard Grech’s father passes away, aged 90

John Grech, the father of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, passed away aged 90 on Sunday.

Announcing John’s death on Facebook, the Nationalist leader paid tribute to his late father.

“I never heard him complain, I never heard him say he was ‘unwell’,” Bernard Grech said on Facebook. “Now you are better. Now you can rest. Now you can enjoy an eternity of love which you always sought to instil in us.”

In a statement the PN also expressed its condolences to Bernard Grech and his family.

The PN also announced that any events scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also expressed his “sincere condolences” to his political counterpart following John Grech's death earlier today.