Buses to become free from 1 October but TalLinja card required

Buses will become free from 1 October but passengers will still need a TalLinja card to benefit from the scheme, the operator said on Tuesday.

Malta Public Transport said all day and night routes, and special services offered by the company will become free of charge for all those who own a personalised card.

The company said the switch will happen automatically but passengers will still be required to tap their card on the ticketing machine every time they board a bus.

Passengers who board the bus without a Tallinja Card will be obliged to pay for a ticket in cash or contactless payment upon boarding.

Official Malta Public Transport Inspectors will be carrying out random inspections to verify patrons have either tapped their Tallinja Card or are in possession of cash tickets.

A €50 fine will apply to any passengers caught without a travel card or cash ticket.

MPT said that while no credit is required for travel on day and night routes, and special service journeys, passengers will still need credit on their personalised cards to travel on Tallinja Direct or Tallinja On Demand trips.

Credit on the Tallinja Card can also be used to benefit from discounted rates on other mobility services, such as Tallinja Bike and Valletta Ferry Services.

Customers who would like to receive a refund for their credit can apply online as of 1 November through the Malta Public Transport website.

An administration fee will be applied per refund application.

To apply for a Tallinja card, one would need to register online and provide an identification document such as an Identity Card or passport, as well as personal contact details such as telephone number and e-mail address.

Personalised Tallinja Cards are not transferable to other passengers and a €50 fine will apply to any passengers caught using a personalised Tallinja Card issued in someone else’s name.