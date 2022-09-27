Minister and Steward in meeting over hospital milestones

The American concessionaire Steward has told the Maltese government it will start fulfilling its milestones for the privatisation of three state hospitals, in a meeting held between CEO Armin Ernst and health minister Chris Fearne.

The discussions were held following after Steward posted a pre-tax €6 million profit in 2020, despite its claim that its government contract was ‘unbankable’.

The fate of the concession remains in the balance over a court case filed by the Nationalist MP Adrian Delia demanding the cancellation of the contract: if the court finds in Delia’s favour, it could trigger a request by Steward for a €100 million default payment from the State.

The government has accused Steward of failing to make the necessary investments to revamp the hospital facilities and services it took over from former concessionaire Vitals Global Healthcare. And in an uncompromising excoriation of the contract, the National Audit Office said the failures of Labour’s privatisation of the state hospitals was down to the selection of VGH as the concessionaire, “a poor choice that set the stage for what was to come.”

But the Maltese government is exposed to a great deal of risk on the Steward concession: an agreement hammered out in August 2019 with former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi regaled it with “escape clause”, that turns any termination of its concession into a government default.

In the agreement signed by Mizzi and Steward Healthcare, the government agreed that should the hospitals’ concession be terminated by a court of law – for whatever reason, and even if Steward is in breach of contract – such an event would be a government default.

That would mean that all debts incurred by Steward would be passed on to the government, and the American company would still be liable for a €100 million contractual pay-out for its equity.