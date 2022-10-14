Robert Abela: 'An important step to deliver justice in a case that represents a dark chapter'

Prime Minister Robert Abela noted today’s Criminal Court judgment, where another two individuals were found guilty of the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia and each condemned to 40 years imprisonment.

"This is an important step forward, to deliver justice in a case that represents a dark chapter in Malta’s history," Abela said in a statement released on Friday after a judge sent the two hitmen to prison.

Following today’s judgement, there are now three individuals found guilty of this homicide, who have been condemned to imprisonment. Another three individuals are awaiting trial, including alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

The Prime Minister reiterated government’s commitment to "deliver full justice to the Caruana Galizia family, and to the Maltese people."

Abela conveyed his appreciation to all the authorities "who have already worked hard and who will continue to work on this case."

The government will continue to support these authorities as they carry out their duties while further implementing important reforms to strengthen further the rule of law principles and democracy in Malta.