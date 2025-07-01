Crossing the white line: Wardens fired for snorting cocaine in LESA van

Three LESA officers have been fired after they were filmed snorting cocaine inside a LESA van last weekend.

Sources confirmed the three have been fired after the video showing them snorting the cocaine in public went viral. The three were identified by LESA managment, and were fired on the same day.

The incident happened between Monday and Tuesday night.

The case was brought to public attention by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said on Facebook they were inside an Isuzu LESA van.