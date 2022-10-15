Investigative journalism holds political, economic, religious authorities accountable - ADPD

ADPD – The Green Party said that investigative journalism was a unique tool to hold accountable not only political authorities but also economic and religious ones.

During a Saturday press conference in front of the make-shift memorial for Daphne Caruana Galizia in front of the law courts, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that investigative journalism supported democracy and contributed towards accountability through greater transparency.

He said that on the fifth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination it was imperative to appreciate more than ever that journalism that speaks without fear or favour was essential for a healthy democracy.

Cacopardo noted that a chapter in the report of the public inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia was entitled ‘investigative journalism’s value in a democratic society”.

"Nothing is sacred for investigative journalism. It is a unique tool to hold accountable not only political authorities but also economic and religious ones. In this context journalism is the cornerstone of a democratic state. Investigative journalism should be protected in every possible manner because it shines a light on those dark corners of public administration that may breed corruption,” Cacopardo said.

The Chairperson of the Green Party said that the media reform should also analyse the financial and business interests influencing media, including digital media. He said that there was a risk that financial and commercial interests’ agenda were behind certain stories and were intended to deceptively influence public opinion.

Cacopardo said the party was pleased that the government had reluctantly accepted to open a consultation process on the media reform bill.

He stated that political party media had a negative contribution to the public sphere, and only served as means of propaganda.

Cacopardo said that after the sentencing of Alfred and George Degiorgio, who admitted to the murder of Caruana Galizia, politicians who were potentially involved in her murder and the Qormi HSBC hold-up attempt had to be identified.

“The former ministers which have been mentioned are Chris Cardona and Carmelo Abela, together with others. After yesterday’s sentencing the police should investigate anew their possible involvement so that hopefully this dark chapter in Malta’s history is closed forever.”

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci emphasised that even after the murder of Caruana Galizia, the situation had not changed much and that justice was moving at a “snail’s pace”.

“Malta is known worldwide as the country where not only was a journalist killed in the most brutal manner, with the alleged involvement of people close to political circles but that after five years justice has not been meted out,” Gauci said.

She said that the sentencing of the Degiorgio brothers came five years after the murder, and that it was thanks to the involvement of the FBI and Europol that the case has progressed.

“The delayed justice is not surprising though when one considers that it is well known that institutions have been compromised through their close relationship with those in whose interest is that justice is not served.”

She said that justice could not have been carried out swiftly, as the leader investigator and Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta was found to have had a close relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the murder.

“We have heard repeated instances over the past months of how those accused would be given advance notice of police action, days before this was carried out: indeed, they were even aware of the day in which they were going to be arrested,” Gauci added.

She concluded by saying that the evidence in multiple court cases revealed that the state failed to ensure that Caruana Galizia continued her journalistic work.

“It is a failure of the institutions which have been hijacked into servicing the criminal world rather than safeguarding the citizen.”