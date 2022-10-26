Why so serious? Debono says podcaster Jon Mallia ‘should not profit’ off his rants

The former Nationalist MP Franco Debono was caught up in a social media backlash over his apparent refusal to be interviewed by Jon Mallia, apparently because the podcaster runs a for-profit media operation.

Debono’s views on finance minister Clyde Caruana’s self-funded ‘colonial red’ budget box served as a springboard for Mallia to extend the criminal defence lawyer an invitation to be interviewed on his popular podcast.

Debono refused, seemingly taking umbrage that Mallia was ‘hijacking’ his budget reactions and views on Caruana’s brand new budget box, to leverage them onto his podcast. “Why must you hijack the issue and take it to your podcast on which you will earn money... sure, do make money... but that’s not my intention. I want to discuss the issues – gratis – in the name of the common good. Good afternoon!”

Debono, who tends to be selective about who interviews him, said he would only accept if Mallia “swears” not to profit off the interview – Mallia gives Patreon donors a preview of the full interview – and then only to have a ‘debate’ with Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi as moderator.

Mallia, unfazed by the peculiar protestation, said his podcast and media business employed seven people. “What are we going to do? Go back home to our families and feed them with likes and shares? Let’s be realistic here.”

On Facebook, the backlash against Debono was intense – the criminal defence lawyer, vocal in his own right with his personal blog, does not render his services for free.

But in response Debono put out his own video on Facebook, accusing Mallia of being a “jack of all trades” and “dilettante” who lacked political nous in the way he formulated his questions. “He presents a distorted narrative... gleaned from the stuff he reads... sometimes he doesn’t realise the kind of stupidities he is saying,” an animated Debono said.

Mallia presents long-form interviews with his subjects, with hours-long discussions where interviewees get to enjoy ample time to put forward their views, at times unchallenged.

“My point was... that I never sought to profit off my views,” Debono said. “I find nothing wrong with Mallia turning a cent on his media... I invited Mallia to a debate on Facebook, why should it necessarily be on his podcast?