Engineering graduate who battled cancer while studying, passes away

Tributes are pouring in for 22-year-old Miguel Borg who died from cancer earlier on Thursday, a few weeks after graduating from the University of Malta.

His sister, Anne Marie Callus announced his death on Thursday morning.

Borg had been battling cancer for around five years, but despite his sickness continued his studies.

Just a few weeks ago Miguel had graduated in mechanical engineering at the University of Malta. A special graduation ceremony was held at his home, with university rector Alfred Vella and other academics.

Paul Refalo and Emmanuel Francalanza, two academics who worked with Borg, described him as a “determined and courageous” student.

His thesis, titled 'A Pneumatic Data Monitoring System for Fault Detection' looked to create an improved compressed air system, which improves manufacturing competitiveness.

Borg’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:15am at the Lija parish church. Instead of flowers, family members are appealing for donations to be made to Puttinu Cares.