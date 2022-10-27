US ambassador presents credentials to President George Vella

US ambassador Constance J. Milstein presented her credentials to President George Vella on Thursday as she formally takes up the role that has been vacant for a couple of years.

Milstein was accompanied by her husband, Saïd Abu-Kaud, at the San Anton presidential palace in Attard.

She was nominated to serve as US ambassador to Malta in December 2021 by President Joe Biden.

Milstein is an attorney, businesswoman, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, and has dedicated her life and career to bridging cultural and societal divides, a statement from the US embassy reads.

She graduated from New York University, Heights College, and earned her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from North Carolina Central University Law School, where she served as comment editor of the North Carolina Central Law Review.

Milstein said: “I am honoured and delighted to serve President Biden on these beautiful islands. People-to-people ties form the bedrock of the US-Malta relationship and I look forward to working with the people of Malta and Gozo to nurture these ties.”

A day earlier, Milstein met Foreign Minister Ian Borg in Valletta. “Looking forward to close collaboration with her to further our countries’ close relationship in all sectors. We appreciate the US commitment to liberty and the rule of law,” Borg tweeted after the meeting.