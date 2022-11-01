Claus act: Teach kids about real Father Christmas, heads of school told

Halloween it may now be, and Black Friday is surely around the corner, together with the first pre-Christmas offers at your local supermarket.

But Maltese schools are also on an early start, this time to pluck out the consumerism from the world’s (probably) favourite feasts – Christmas – by plugging a hero who seldom gets a mention: Saint Nicholas.

That’s the real ‘Santa Claus’ – not the plump, bearded, jolly Father Christmas in a red jacket ‘invented’ in 1931 by Coca-Cola.

But according to the education ministry’s National Literary Agency, it is time for schools to start marking the feast of St Nicholas, on 6 December, “in order to restore values” that are associated with “the secular image of Father Christmas”.

“In the last two centuries, the secular image of Father Christmas that has come to be associated with St Nicholas has grown in the United States,” wrote National Literary Agency CEO David Muscat in a circular to all heads of college and primary schools. “This character, who we hear so much about from the media, has unfortunately become synonymous with materialism and consumerism.”

The antidote will be promoting the Catholic saint Nicholas, patron saint of children: “In order to restore values as well as build children’s cultural capital, the Symbol Literacy Project, in collaboration with the National Literacy Agency and the University of Malta, is promoting a set of activities towards the celebration of St Nicholas Day in primary schools.”

The NLA is asking schools to promote the “discovery of the true identity of Father Christmas” as well as the true value of gifts and solidarity.

The true story of Santa Claus begins with Nicholas, who was born during the third century in the village of Patara in Asia Minor. His wealthy parents, who raised him to be a devout Christian, died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Obeying Jesus’ words to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” Nicholas used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering.

As Bishop of Myra he became known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships.

Under the Roman Emperor Diocletian, who ruthlessly persecuted Christians, Bishop Nicholas suffered for his faith, was exiled and imprisoned.

After his release, Nicholas attended the Council of Nicaea in AD 325.

He died December 6, AD 343 in Myra and was buried in his cathedral church, where a unique relic, called manna, formed in his grave. This liquid substance, said to have healing powers, fostered the growth of devotion to Nicholas.

The anniversary of his death became a day of celebration, St. Nicholas Day, December 6th.