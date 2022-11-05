No state funeral for Mifsud Bonnici: his last wishes

There will be no state funeral for former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, out of respect for his last wishes.

In a statement, the government said that out of respect for Mifsud Bonnici’s years of duty, Prime Minister Robert Abela offered that a state funeral is organised for the former PM.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, prime minister of Malta from 1984 to 1987, passed away on Saturday, aged 89. He presided over one of Malta’s most turbulent periods in history, taking over the reins of power of a divided country from Dom Mintoff, and seeing through controversial reforms in education that resulted in the infamous Church school protests and boycotts.

“While Dr. Mifsud Bonnici’s family appreciated this gesture, the family informed the Office of the Prime Minister that Dr Mifsud Bonnici had expressed his wish by means of a declaratory letter not to undergo this type of funeral after his death,” government said.

The government said that Abela respects the family’s decision and that it will communicate with them and help in the organisation of the funeral as per the former PM’s wishes.

“The Government reiterates its condolences to the Mifsud Bonnici family and salutes the former Prime Minister’s memory for the work he has done in aid of Malta.”