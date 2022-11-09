Manoel Theatre CEO Massimo Zammit suspended, allegations referred to police

The ministry for culture has suspended the Manoel Theatre CEO Massimo Zammit with immediate effect suspended on half-salary.

The recommendation to suspend Zammit came from an external and autonomous entity that has been appointed to examine various allegations, by the Manoel Theatre leadership board.

“In view of the content of these as well as other allegations, Minister Owen Bonnici has referred the matter to the Police,” the ministry said.

A disciplinary board will be set up to hear and determine the case.

Edward Zammit, who currently holds the post of Spazju Kreattiv CEO, is now acting CEO of the Manoel Theatre.

MaltaToday understands that an emergency board meeting was convened yesterday night at the Manoel Theatre, following a report from the external panel looking into claims against Zammit.

The claims are allegedly based on the testimony of Manoel Theatre employees who say that Zammit was a difficult person to deal with professionally. The CEO cooperated, voluntarily accepted this suspension, and was said to be working with law enforcement as to the matters referred to them.