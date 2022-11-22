Earthquake just west of Gozo shakes the islands

The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group (SMRG) within the Department of Geosciences, University of Malta, registered a magnitude 4.5 earthquake today, 22 November, at 13:40 local time. with tremors being felt all over the islands.

According to the University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group, the epicentre was offshore just north of Gozo.

MaltaToday has received reports of shaking in several localities across Malta and Gozo. The tremors were especially strong in Gozo.

The SMRG operates the Malta Seismic Network, consisting of eight seismic stations located over Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Following further analysis of the data from the network, as well as data recorded on stations in Sicily, the SMRG gave a revised earthquake location a few kilometres offshore, west of Gozo.

The earthquake was felt all over the Maltese islands, but most strongly in Gozo. By 3pm, around 150 felt reports had been submitted to the online questionnaire on the SMRG’s website.

The public is urged to report their experience of the shaking on the questionnaire.