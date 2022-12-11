Alfred Sant calls for better management of infrastructural works in the country

Updated at 5:10 pm with Infrastructure Malta statement

The Labour MEP Alfred Sant has called for the better management of infrastructural works in the country.

“It is clear that there needs to be better management as to how the country’s infrastructure is being developed,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The former Labour leader lamented that the road work being carried out in the vicinity of the airport is confusing and dangerous.

He said that “week after week”, the geography of the area continues to change.

“To enter the airport, one has to go round in circles endlessly, not knowing where you are being taken. And this changes every week. The same happens when one is trying to leave the airport,” he said.

He also said signage is “primitive” and “dangerous” because it is not well-lit. “It is difficult to say who is responsible for this ġbejna (cheeslet).”

Infrastructure Malta reaction

Reacting to Sant’s post, the infrastructure agency said project suffered from implementation delays related to the pandemic, supply chain disruptions but also in view of redesign requirements in relation to archaeological remains found in this area.

“Infrastructure Malta understands the inconvenience these major projects bring with them during the implementation phases. Infrastructure Malta takes note of calls being made for improved lighting and signage when changes to traffic flows are made and will work with all relevant authorities, its contractors and other stakeholders to address such. Whilst reaffirming that the KTAIP project will deliver long term connectivity benefits for this important TEN-T node, Infrastructure Malta would like to thank the general public for the cooperation shown throughout,” it said.

“As communicated by Infrastructure Malta in the technical briefing open to all media houses of last month, this project is now nearing completion with more than 80% of works now completed, with first parts of the project opened for public use as from last 21st November. This project is earmarked for completion by end of April 2023 with most traffic routes gradually being used from January 2023.”