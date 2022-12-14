PBS to air Dom Mintoff docuseries

The public broadcaster will be airing a documentary on former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff.

“Reference is being made to reports on the media that documentary is being cancelled. These reports are totally incorrect,” it said.

The Times of Malta reported last Sunday that a mini-documentary series on the former Labour PM was being scrapped for fear of backlash from Nationalist viewers.

“It is not true that the PBS cancelled the documentary. In fact, the documentary will be aired soon,” it said in a statement.

The PBS said that it has in fact instructed producers to produce a documentary on former Nationalist PM George Borg Olivier. The board felt it would be the right decision to announce and air the two documentaries together.

“The PBS recognises its important role in remember historic Maltese figures like Domnic Mintoff,” it said.

