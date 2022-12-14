menu

PBS to air Dom Mintoff docuseries

The public broadcaster will be airing a documentary on former Labour PM Dom Mintoff alongside one about former Nationalist PM George Borg Olivier

karl_azzopardi
14 December 2022, 3:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff
Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff

The public broadcaster will be airing a documentary on former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff.

“Reference is being made to reports on the media that documentary is being cancelled. These reports are totally incorrect,” it said.

The Times of Malta reported last Sunday that a mini-documentary series on the former Labour PM was being scrapped for fear of backlash from Nationalist viewers.

“It is not true that the PBS cancelled the documentary. In fact, the documentary will be aired soon,” it said in a statement.

The PBS said that it has in fact instructed producers to produce a documentary on former Nationalist PM George Borg Olivier. The board felt it would be the right decision to announce and air the two documentaries together.

“The PBS recognises its important role in remember historic Maltese figures like Domnic Mintoff,” it said.

READ ALSO | Editorial: Cancelling Mintoff, is cancelling Maltese history

 

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.