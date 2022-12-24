Commissioner for Children 'deeply' concerned about children's exposure on media

The Office of the Commissioner for Children said it is deeply concerned about the exposure of children’s personal details in the media.

In a statement on Christmas Eve, it appealed to all media operators to not only verify certain facts before publishing sensitive data, but most of all to respect the children’s right to privacy so as to protect them and to allow professionals to work in their best interests.

On Friday, a media report said that two children were moved out of their family home after the rector of St Albert the Great College, Fr Aaron Zahra made a public appeal for help.

Shortly afterwards, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services said the two children had been found an alternative home, through the help of NGOs.

The Office of the Commissioner for Children said it looked into this situation and was assured that the entities concerned have been following and supporting the children since they became aware of the case prior to it being published in the media

The Office of the Commissioner said that unverified media reports might be harmful to children in vulnerable situations. “This goes against the best interests of children especially those in vulnerable situations and may also lead to re-traumatisation.”