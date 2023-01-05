Prime Minister to nominate Silvio Parnis for Republic Day honour

The Prime Minister will propose that late Labour MP Silvio Parnis, who passed away at 57 on Tuesday, be honoured with Malta’s highest award, Ġieħ ir-Repubblika.

The Labour Party parliamentary group unanimously agreed with a proposal put forward by Robert Abela to posthumously nominate Parnis for a Republic Day honour.

In a statement on Thursday, the PL said Parnis made significant social contributions wherever he worked. "He was a beloved politician since he always placed the interest of others before his own without looking at party colours. In practice, he constantly followed social justice ideals, was always close to the poor, and worked hard among the elderly."

Parnis, who served as parliamentary secretary for local councils first and later for active ageing, had been battling cancer for quite some time. However, his health took a turn for the worse towards the end of the year and passed away this week.

Parnis's funeral will be held on Friday in Paola, his hometown, where he also served as mayor.