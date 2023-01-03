Former Labour MP Silvio Parnis passes away at 57

Silvio Parnis, who was a parliamentary secretary for active ageing and persons with disability, has died at the age of 57.

Parnis served as Paola mayor and was first elected in parliament in 1998. He did not contest the last election after he was left out of a Cabinet reshuffle in 2020.

Parnis had been battling cancer for quite some time, but his health took a turn for the worse towards the end of the year.

Tributes immediately poured in for Parnis after his death was announced. The Labour Party celebrated his memory and described him as someone “who always practiced the values of social justice and helping the less fortunate”.

The party noted his contributions to the ONE media stations, having worked in broadcasting.

“Silvio Parnis is a politician of strong socialist beliefs and an example of how one should always keep their feet on the ground and listen to the needs of the citizen.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela also paid tribute. “Silvio Parnis was a person who, when you spoke to him, the discussion would always revolve around what people need, what one can do to improve the lives of those who cann’t bear the burden.”

Labour minister Julia Farrugia Portelli recalled visiting Parnis in hospital on New Year’s Eve. “Till the very end, you put others before yourself. I asked you who you were feeling, I squeezed your hand, and you fell into a long sleep.”

“Silvio Parnis will live on in the many good things he did for the small, sick and distressed.”

In its tribute, the Nationalist Party said Parnis always worked towards the values of social justice while helping those in need. "This work was appreciated by the electorate who, election after election, put their trust in him."

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat said he last spoke to Parnis a week earlier when he was still at home. "As always, you didn't complain and told me that you weren't feeling bad. You keep things to yourself."

"The moment Michelle and I arrived next to you we knew it was our last goodbye, but we didn't know that we reached you during your last few breaths and that you would leave us just a few minutes later."

Former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi paid tribute to Parnis, having both grown up in Paola.

"We grew up together. Mużew and football together. He was with me when my mum died when I was 15 years old. We travelled together. We laughed together. We cried together."

"Pray for us Silvio. Because you will pray for us more than we pray for you, as I surely promise."

Labour MEP and former prime minister Alfred Sant also paid respect to Parnis. He said he always considered Parnis as not just an activist or politician but also as a friend.

"I send my condolences and sorrow to his family. He left us too soon."

Parnis is survived by his wife Dorianne and their son Jacob.