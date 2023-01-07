Malta minister dons Man Utd gear in friendly against home side

Updated at 2:10pm with Bartolo's statement

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo has divided public opinion on social media, after choosing to don a Manchester United team shirt and jacket at an exhibition match between the UK side’s womens’ team, against Birkirkara FC women.

The Malta Tourism Authority is a sponsor of Manchester United, using the Premier League side and its footballers to brand Malta’s name in tourism.

But Bartolo’s choice to attend a home match wearing the visitors’ gear was instantly pounced upon on social media, as being an act of excessive deference to the UK team.

In addition, the faux-pas is made worse by the fact that Birkirkara is part of Bartolo’s electoral constituency.

The photo, which has since then been taken down, received a barrage of negative comments that criticised the minister for his attire.

“A Maltese minister supporting a foreign team. Thank God you took a photo, as I wouldn’t have believed them if they told me,” wrote a Facebook user.

“I’m a Labourite since birth, however with all due respect, having selected you as a minister proves that we had no one to choose from,” wrote another.

As recently as October, Bartolo had refused to divulge details on the partnership agreement between Manchester United and Visit Malta. “Due to the commercial nature of the contract, the required information cannot be disclosed,” Bartolo replied to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Last August, Manchester United and the Malta Tourism Authority renewed a partnership agreement making VisitMalta the English club’s official destination partner. Through the agreement, the VisitMalta brand benefits from exposure during the club’s home matches and digital marketing channels, social media, and on printed media worldwide.

Bartolo ‘sensitive’ to Birkirkara slight, but no apology over Man Utd kit

In the afternoon Bartolo wrote a statement on Facebook, saying he was “sensitive” to those that were irked by his outfit and that he did not mean to offend anyone, or the Birkirkara team and its residents.

“The residents of Birkirkara know that I have always been there for them to help in every field - both sports and cultural associations of this locality.”

“I believe that political respect is not measured by a jacket that you wear for a 90-minute match but by genuine work for the people that I was, still am and continue to believe in.”